Some people are celebrating "Pie and Beer Day" on July 24

If you're more "Pie and Beer" than "Pioneer", the Pie and Beer Day festivities are for you.

They're happening on July 24, 2022 at The Gateway in Salt Lake City.

There will be 24 breweries and 24 bakeries taking part. We're told that's the largest gathering of pies and beers in the world.

In fact, more than 9,000 slices of pie will be there.

There will also be a lot of beer to choose from, including from Bewilder Brewing Company.

Everything is locally made.

There's also entertainment on the stage from 12pm to 6pm.

You can get your tickets day-of at the event.

