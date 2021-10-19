Some Salt Lake kids will always remember Rudy Gobert as the one who "blocked their hunger"

To Utah Jazz Fans center Rudy Gobert is known as "The Stifle Tower", "Gobzilla" and "The French Rejection".

But to some Salt Lake City school children, he will be remembered as the one who "blocked their hunger".

Gobert and his foundation, Rudy's Kids cut the ribbon on a new pantry at Northwest Middle School.

The pantry is needed because the school is filled with hungry, growing teens and some of them never know if they'll be able to eat at home. The fact is one in five kids don't know where their next meal is coming from.

Gobert told us, "Kids should never have to worry about what they're going to eat, if they're going to eat tonight or the next day. They should just be enjoying life and chasing their dreams and studying and doing whatever they have to do so I'm proud of this."

Rudy's Kids Foundation and Smith's Food & Drug will make sure the shelves are always filled for kids and their families when their tummies start to growl.

Gobert says he's excited to see this come to life and hopes he inspires others who may be in a position to help too.

Rudy's Kids is helping not only at Northwest Middle, but also in other parts of Utah, across the U.S., in Gobert's home country of France and in Africa too.

It's because of his generosity that he was awarded the Zero Hunger Hero for the month of October by Smith's and Fox 13.

