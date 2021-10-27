Watch
Some Utahns are counting on community support to provide them with nutritious holiday meals

Security Service Federal Credit Union and the Salvation Army Salt Lake City Corps have partnered with Fox 13 to help collect food for Utah individuals and families this holiday season.
Posted at 1:21 PM, Oct 27, 2021
Food insecurity has been an issue in communities around the country forever.

Due to COVID-19, the need to provide food for individuals and families has grown.

That's why Security Service Federal Credit Union, the Salvation Army Salt Lake City Corps and Fox 13 are partnering in the Feed It Forward campaign to collect food for Utah individuals and families this holiday season.

Community support is needed throughout the Feed It Forward campaign. You can donate now through November 7, 2021.

For every $1 donated, 3.5 pounds of food can be purchased.

Anyone can drop off non-perishable food items or make a monetary donation at any Security Federal Credit Union location throughout Utah.

You can also make a donation online at ssfcu.org/donations or salarmy.us/slcfeeding2021.

