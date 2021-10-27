Songwriter Angie Killian has made it her mission to spread her songs in the world

Angie Killian is a Utah native, a wife, mother to three and Christian music songwriter.

She always loved music but doesn't have what she calls a "fancy music degree".

Angie told us she didn't start songwriting until 2016 when she became lost in the long days and even longer nights of motherhood.

She turned to music, which always provided her a refuge, and she began writing simple songs.

Now Angie's made it her mission to spread her songs with the world.

Her music has more than a million views on YouTube and her songs have been performed by people across the globe.

You can listen to her new song "Whole" featuring Lauren Gruwell here.

And to learn more about Angie, visit her website angiekillian.com

