Sono Bello is committed to donating more than $100,000 to Dress for Success

Sono Bello is partnering with Dress for Success for its second year to empower women through the Your Hour, Her Power campaign.

As a women-powered and women-focused organization, Sono Bello knows how important women empowerment is and that is why they are dedicated to supporting this cause.

This year they are committing to donating more than $100,000 to Dress for Success for their Your Hour, Her Power campaign. That's the annual Women's History Month and International Women's Day campaign and is inspired by the belief that when a woman has access to opportunities that can change her life, she becomes powerful beyond measure.

The money donated by Sono Bello will provide services and programs to equip women with the education and resources necessary to thrive in work and life.

The donation is made possible through transformations performed at Sono Bello and employee participation in the campaign's primary fundraiser of pledging the equivalent of an hour of pay to support the organization's mission.

Sono Bello is encouraging anyone who is interested in getting involved to also donate one hour of your pay to help women access more opportunities.

Your help is more than a gift - it's an investment in the figure. When women work, families thrive, communities prosper, and the economy grows.

For more information please visit: sonobello.com/community-outreach