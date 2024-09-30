Sound Sleep Medical's consultation is done in your own home, in your own bed

Getting a good night's sleep is important for overall health, and it could be as simple as using a small device from Sound Sleep Medical.

Many people suffer from sleep apnea, which prevents them from getting that much-needed rest. Or means they have to sleep with a CPAP.

But, Sound Sleep Medical's Oral Appliance Therapy can treat sleep apnea, and is professionally fit and covered by most major medical insurance.

Not getting enough sleep contributes to your overall health including high blood pressure, depression, heart problems, strokes, and Alzheimer's disease.

If you'd like to give it a try, Sound Sleep Medical has a special offer. Call 801-685-3878 for a FREE sleep screening and FREE sleep consultation.

The best part? That sleep consultation is done in your own home, in your own bed!

The first 15 callers to schedule an appointment will be entered into a drawing for a Sleep Better Gift Basket.

There are six Sound Sleep Medical locations in Utah: Clearfield, Murray, Sandy, American Fork, Provo and St. George.

You can find more information at soundsleepmedical.com.

