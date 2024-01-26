Southern Shrimp and Cheesy Grits recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Southern Shrimp and Cheesy Grits by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

For the Shrimp:



1 red bell pepper, diced

4 green onions, chopped

1 Tbsp. garlic

6 slices thick cut bacon, chopped

14 oz. can diced tomatoes

1 tsp. Cajun seasoning

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

1/2 tsp. sugar

1 lb. large shrimp, peeled & deveined

1-3 dashes hot sauce

Chopped fresh parsley and lemon wedges for serving

For the Grits:



5 c. chicken broth

1 1/2 c. grits

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 c. shredded cheddar cheese

3 Tbsp. butter

1/3 c. heavy cream

Directions

1. Make the grits by adding the broth to a pot over high heat. Once the broth boils, whisk in the grits and salt. Once it simmers, lower the heat and cook 15-20 minutes or until the grits are smooth and creamy. Turn the heat to low.

2. As the grits cook, add the bacon to a saute pan and cook until the bacon is crispy. Remove the bacon from the pan keeping some of the bacon fat in the pan for cooking the veggies. Add the bell pepper, green onion, and garlic and cook 3-4 minutes or until the veggies are soft.

3. Add the tomatoes, cajun seasoning, paprika, and sugar. Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook 3-5 minutes. Add in the shrimp and cook on both sides until they are opaque, about 2-3 minutes per side. Add in the hot sauce to your taste and re-season as necessary. Remove from the heat.

4. Stir the cheese, butter, and cream into the grits until the cheese is melted in and they are smooth and creamy. Taste and season as necessary.

5. Spoon some of the grits onto a plate. Add some of the shrimp and sauce. Garnish with parsley and a lemon wedge. Enjoy!

For more delicious recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.