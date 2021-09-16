Southwest Pull-Apart Rolls make a quick and easy side dish for any dinner

Dinner is done with these Southwest Pull-Apart Rolls and a can of soup!

The rolls recipe is by Ruthie Knudsen with Cooking with Ruthie. She says they're an easy side dish for any dinner, but she loves to pair them with Progresso soup.

Ingredients



1 (16 ounce) Flakey Butter Biscuits

1/4 cup butter, melted

1/4 cup cotija cheese

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

Instructions

Preheat oven 400 degrees F.

Coat 12-cup muffin pan with cooking spray; set aside.

Open biscuit can and place biscuits on work surface.

Cut each biscuit into 8 pieces, place cut pieces in large mixing bowl. (total of 64 cut pieces)

In a small bowl combine butter, cotija, oregano, cumin, red pepper flakes, and sea salt; toss to combine.

Drizzle butter mixture over biscuit pieces; quickly toss to coat.

Place 8-10 pieces in each muffin cup.

Bake 9-10 minutes or until tops are lightly golden brown.

Remove to cooling rack to cool.

Enjoy your Southwest Pull-Apart Rolls Recipe!

You can get more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.