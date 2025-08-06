Spa services for your dog aren't just about glamming it up — they're about wellness.

Outdoor adventures mean muddy trails, lake dips, and new smells—but they also bring bacteria, allergens, and hidden risks.

That's why a good spa routine keeps your pup not just cute, but healthy, clean, and comfy.

Morgan Saxton visited Dogtopia's newest location in Daybreak to learn what a spa day looks like for dogs.

Dogtopia Area Marketing Manager Myhriah Young says at Dogtopia, you can do one or more of the following, or go for the full spa package:

1. Nail Trims – Prevent overgrown nails that cause pain and joint issues, especially when hiking or playing on hard surfaces.

2. Teeth Cleaning – Helps keep "adventure bacteria" in check from lake water, trail snacks, and more. Healthy mouth = healthy body!

3. Baths – Wash off pollen, dirt, lake residue, and allergens that cling to your pup's coat and can lead to skin issues.

4. Blowouts – Dry those undercoats to prevent mildew smells and skin irritation. Bonus: helps manage shedding!

5. Brush-Throughs – Prevent painful matting, especially for curly coats or double-coated breeds. Also helps check for ticks, burrs, and bug bites.

6. Facials – Gently clear eye goop, tear stains, and dirt from your pup's sweet face and snout after a long day of play.

There are full-time spa specialists on-site at the Holladay and Midvale locations of Dogtopia.

At Daybreak, check out the Paws & Play Package - new clients get a FREE day of daycare with their Meet & Greet when you purchase any spa service.

For more information please visit Dogtopia.com.