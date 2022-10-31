Spaghetti & Eyeballs and Halloween Pumpkin Juice recipes by Smith's Chef Jeff

Chef Jeff from Smith's Food & Drug joined us with Halloween recipes your entire family will devour!

Spaghetti and Eyeballs

Ingredients:

For the Marinara:



28 oz. can whole San Marzano tomatoes

1/4 c. extra virgin olive oil

6 garlic cloves, sliced

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. dried oregano

1/2 tsp. sugar

1 pinch red pepper flakes

1 c. reserved pasta water

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh basil

1 lb. dry spaghetti noodles, green if available

Grated parmesan for garnish



For the Eyeballs:



1 tub mozzarella balls

sliced black and green olives

pesto sauce

diced pimentos

Directions

1. Cook the pasta to package directions in boiling salted water. Before draining, reserve 1 cup of the pasta water for use later. Drain the pasta toss in a little oil to prevent sticking. Set aside.

2. Dump the tomatoes in a bowl and crush with your hands. In a large skillet over medium heat, add the oil. Once it has heated add the garlic. Cook 1-2 minutes stirring often, being careful not to let it burn.

3. Add the tomatoes, salt, oregano, sugar, red pepper flakes, and pasta water. Stir and bring the sauce to a bubble. Reduce the heat and simmer about 15 minutes. Stir in the basil and remove from the heat. Taste and season as necessary.

4. Pour the sauce over the spaghetti and toss to combine. Place the pasta on a serving platter or individual plate and use tongs to make nesting spots for the mozzarella. Make eyeballs using the mozzarella balls, olives, pesto and pimientos. Garnish with parmesan and serve. Enjoy!

Halloween Pumpkin Juice

Ingredients



4 liters apple cider or juice

15 oz. pumpkin puree

½ c. sugar

½ c. brown sugar

1 tbsp. pumpkin pie spice

1 tbsp. vanilla

Cinnamon stick for garnish

Ice for serving



Directions1. Combine all of the ingredients in a large pitcher and stir well. Place in the fridge to chill at least an hour.

2. Serve in glasses with a little ice. Garnish with a cinnamon stick. Enjoy!

