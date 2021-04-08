Spaghetti Squash cooking hack that only takes 8 minutes

Veggie Lisa loves to help people make life easier... with kitchen hacks.

One of them will forever change the way you cook spaghetti squash. Lisa says everyone loves to eat it, but no one likes to cook it!

This technique will change your mind. It's super easy to do and clean up too, and the best part is it only takes eight minutes.

Lisa says clean out the seeds from the squash and put it in a glass dish. Cover half of it with water and then cover with plastic wrap. Put it in the microwave for eight minutes.

After that, take a fork and get the yummy squash out.

Veggie Lisa recommends putting a good marinara over the top, or her favorite, vegan meatballs from IKEA (find them in the frozen food section).

And, if you have run out of almond milk, you can make it without a trip to the grocery store.

Lisa says put 3 cups water in a blender with 2 Tbsp. of almond butter. You can sweeten with dates or vanilla extract if you want. Blend for 30 seconds and it's ready to drink!

You can get more hacks on Veggie Lisa's Instagram or website.