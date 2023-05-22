Spanish Paella is a classic dish made and served in one pan!

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Spanish Paella.

Ingredients:



1/4 c. olive oil

1 onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

3 Roma tomatoes, finely diced

1 bay leaf

1 tsp. paprika

1 pinch saffron threads

1 tsp. kosher salt + 1/2 tsp. pepper

1/3 c. dry white wine

4 boneless chicken thighs, cubed

1 lb. chorizo, casing removed

1/4 c. chopped parsley

2 c. short grained rice

4 c. chicken broth

1/2 c. frozen peas"

1/2 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined

juice & zest of 1 lemon

Freshly chopped parsley to garnish

Directions

1. Add olive oil to a large shallow skillet over medium heat. Add the chorizo, onion, bell pepper, and garlic and cook 4-5 minutes or until the onions are softened. Add the tomato, bay leaf, paprika, saffron, lemon zest, salt, and pepper. Cook for 5 more minutes stirring often.

2. Add the white wine and cook for another 10 minutes. Add the chicken, parsley, and the rice to the pan. Cook for another 2 minutes, stirring often. Pour the broth in the pan and jiggle it to make sure the rice is spread in an even layer. Do not stir anymore going forward.

3. Bring the mixture to a boil then turn the heat to medium-low. Simmer 15-18 minutes, uncovered, giving the pan a jiggle once or twice during cooking. Nestle the shrimp into the paella, add the lemon juice, and cook another 5 minutes. At this point, most of the moisture should be absorbed and the rice on top should be getting tender. If it is still crunchy, add another ¼ c. of broth or water and continue cooking a little longer.

4. Remove the pan from the heat and cover with a lid or aluminum foil and rest 10 minutes prior to serving. Garnish with more fresh parsley. Serve warm and enjoy!

