Spare the Ta-Tas raises $12,000 to help fight breast cancer

Spare the Ta-Tas of Northern Utah does a yearly bowling fundraiser for breast cancer.

2022 is the 11th Annual bowling fundraiser the group does, and they raised $12,000 for the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

The tournament was held at Davis Lanes in Layton, Utah and SpareTime in Roy, Utah.

All ages were invited to come out and support the cause and several cancer survivors, patients and those who lost their battle were honored.

Each year they have items donated by local businesses and individuals that are given away as door prizes raffled.

