Special Olympics Utah has been making a difference in our state for 50 years

Special Olympics Unified Sports brings together people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team for inclusive training and competition opportunities in a variety of sports.

It's supported by Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah. We talked to Miguel Rovira, Director of Community Relations and Business Development at Regence who says they offer an important Healthy Athletes Program and volunteer medical professionals that offer health screenings during Special Olympics events. Rovira says they also help kids become stronger athletes and lead healthier lives.

Real Salt Lake (RSL) Foundation together with MLS and Special Olympics Utah have partnered to create the RSL Unified Soccer Team.

Jenna Holland is the head coach of the Real Salt Lake Unified Soccer Team who says Special Olympics Utah is a year-round program offering training and competition in nine sports for more than 2,000 athletes.

You are invited to be in the stands for their Summer State Game on June 19 at Granger High School.

They also have a big match in September at Rio Tinto Stadium, following the pro game.

Find out more about Special Olympics Unified Sports and the RSL Unified Team at sout.org