You can spend Thanksgiving at Utah's Hogle Zoo for Feast with the Beast!

Beth Rizzo, Animal Keeper II-Africa, took Jenny Hardman into the VIP area to meet the three females: Nobu, Sela, and Calliope or Cali for short.

Nobu and Sela, are sisters and the third, Calliope, is Nobu's daughter. Females weigh about 260 pounds

Lions are the second largest cat in the world and you can also see the largest cat, the Amur tiger, in Asian Highlands at Utah's Hogle Zoo.

Feast of the Beast will take place on Thanksgiving day and you are invited! Watch as animals all around the zoo enjoy their food in pumpkins!

Going on now through the end of the year it's $5 Wild Weekdays!

Mondays through Fridays, general admission tickets are just $5 online (or $7 at the front gate). Guests 2 and under are always free.

For more information, go to hoglezoo.org and follow Utah’s Hogle Zoo on Instagram or Facebook to see daily schedules, including keeper chats, animal demonstrations and upcoming events.