Spend Thanksgiving stressing less with an "Everything but the Bird" Thanksgiving bundle

You can spend Thanksgiving stressing less and making memories with loved ones rather than being consumed in the kitchen.

Vessel Kitchen's "Everything but the Bird" bundle provides you with the perfect array of scratch-made Thanksgiving dishes.

It includes your choice of two fall market sides, mashed potatoes and turkey gravy, cheesy bread pudding stuffing, Brussels slaw, cranberry sauce, house-made dinner rolls and pecan-pie bread pudding.

You can also order a Gluten Free Bundle that comes with some of the holiday classics gluten-free style and includes a specialty flavor of Normal Ice Cream.

Executive Chef Andrew Shrader put together the pecan-pie bread pudding in our kitchen at The PLACE with toasted croissants, golden treacle custard, salted pecan and vanilla caramel drizzle on top.

But hurry, the last chance to place your order is 9 p.m. on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Visit vesselkitchen.com/Thanksgiving to browse their Thanksgiving options and book your order today!