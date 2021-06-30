Spend time with your family instead of spending time planning, shopping and prepping dinner

The goal of Beehive Meals is to make dinner time easier on busy parents by providing pre-assembled meals that get delivered straight to your front door.

Allyse Jackson, Founder and CEO of Beehive Meals, joined us in The PLACE kitchen to show us some of this month's menu options. Those include Chicken and Stuffing, Mongolian Beef, Orange Chicken and Chicken Fajitas.

Allyse says each month they offer a rotating menu of ten freezer meals. Because the meals are frozen, they'll last for more than six months. This is great in the summer as the food won't go bad when we forget about it because we're out and about playing. It'll be ready when you need it!

Instead of spending time doing the dinner planning, shopping and prepping, you can simply remove the raw ingredients from the bag, cook them in the crockpot, maybe add a side or two, and then enjoy them together as a family.

Beehive Meals is offering $10 OFF your first order, just use the code FOX13 at checkout.

For more information and to place your order, go to BeehiveMeals.com or call 801-589-0591.