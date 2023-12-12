Watch Now
Spice up your holiday table with these local gingerbread cookies

The Gingerbread Cottage
The Gingerbread Cottage has ready-to-go gourmet cookie treats and gifts for your special occasion.
Posted at 1:17 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 15:17:08-05

It was a family tradition that transitioned into a business.

The Gingerbread Cottage, located in Utah, is a German-inspired gingerbread cookie company.

Summer Pugh, owner of the company, learned how to make gingerbread from scratch when living in Germany, where she and her five siblings fell in love with the small bake shops nearby.

"We discovered the bakery up the street and loved walking there to see the sweet treats in the window," Summer wrote on her website. "We were delighted at the beautiful pastries, cookies, gingerbread houses and candies, especially at Christmas time."

Once getting married, she continued the tradition but learned gingerbread is 'yummy' year-round.

Order gingerbread mix online, or custom cookies any day of the year!

