Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Spice up your holidays with help from a local chef

Palate Gourmet
Spice up your holidays with help from a local chef.
Posted at 1:30 PM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 15:30:36-04

She’s always been a chef, but her husband encouraged her to share her talents beyond their four walls.

Chef Shadonna "Sha" Sanchez is a mother, wife, and entrepreneur.

Her business - Palate Gourmet - specializes in artisanal spices, sauces, infused olive oils, and balsamic vinegar.

After serving in the military, it is now her mission to bring quality ingredients from around the world to your dinner table.

Palate Gourmet is located in Farmington’s Station Park. Find a full menu and order online!

To learn more visit shoppalategourmet.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere