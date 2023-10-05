Spice up your holidays with help from a local chef.

She’s always been a chef, but her husband encouraged her to share her talents beyond their four walls.

Chef Shadonna "Sha" Sanchez is a mother, wife, and entrepreneur.

Her business - Palate Gourmet - specializes in artisanal spices, sauces, infused olive oils, and balsamic vinegar.

After serving in the military, it is now her mission to bring quality ingredients from around the world to your dinner table.

Palate Gourmet is located in Farmington’s Station Park. Find a full menu and order online!

To learn more visit shoppalategourmet.com