Spiced Beef Naan with Raita Dressing by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Spiced Beef Naan with Raita Dressing recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

For the Beef:

1-2 lb. flank steak

2 Tbsp. oil

1 Tbsp. cumin

1 Tbsp. garam masala

1 tsp. garlic powder

Salt & pepper to taste

For the Raita:

1 c. Greek yogurt

1 English cucumber, grated

1 1/2 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 Tbsp. fresh mint, chopped

1/4 tsp. sugar

For the Pickled Shallots:

1 lg. shallot, thinly sliced

1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

2 tsp. sugar

Pinch of salt

For Serving:

4-5 pcs. naan bread

Jarred mango chutney

Thinly sliced tomato

Directions

1. Cover the steak in the oil on both sides. Combine the cumin, garam masala, garlic powder, and a little salt and pepper in a small bowl. Use the mixture to season both sides of the steak. Allow it to set at room temperature for 30 minutes.

2. Make the pickled shallots by mixing their ingredients in a bowl. Let them set at least 30 minutes.

3. Heat your oven to 400. Heat a grill to medium-high heat. Add the steak and cook it for 6 minutes on each side for medium rare. Allow it to rest at least 6 minutes before slicing in strips against the grain.

4. Make the raita by putting the cucumber in a double layer of paper towels. Close it like a purse and squeeze the excess moisture from the cucumber. Place the cucumber in a bowl with the rest of the raita ingredients. Stir to combine and set aside.

5. Place the naan on a sheet pan and in the oven to toast for 3-5 minutes. Remove them from the oven and spread some mango chutney on one side of each. Top that with some strips of the sliced steak. Spoon on some raita and then place on a few pickled shallots. Serve warm and enjoy!

