Spicy Garlic Fried Chicken recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

For the Chicken:

1 lb. boneless chicken thighs, cubed

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. salt + 1/2 tsp. pepper

1 lg. egg

1 c. potato starch

1/3 c. water

Oil as needed to fry

For the Sauce:

1/4 c. soy sauce

1/4 c. sugar

2 Tbsp. minced garlic

2 Tbsp. plum sauce

1/2 c. water

2 Tbsp. chili oil

2 Tbsp. rice vinegar

1 tsp. potato starch + 2 tsp. water

For the Veggies:

1/2 onion, thinly sliced

1/2 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

To Serve:

Rice as needed for 4-6 servings

Sesame seeds to garnish

Chopped green onion to garnish

1. Add the chicken to a bowl with the garlic, salt and pepper. Mix and let it sit for 30 minutes. Mix the egg, potato starch, and water in a bowl. Heat 3-4 inches of oil to a pot over medium high heat. Use a thermometer to monitor the temperature to 350 degrees.

2. Add all of the chicken to the batter mixture and stir to coat. Carefully add the battered chicken to the hot oil to fry 3-4 minutes or until crisp and browning. Fry in batches to overload the oil. Drain the fried chicken on a rack in a sheet pan.

3. Add all of the ingredients for the sauce to a large skillet or wok over medium high heat. Bring to a simmer and cook 5 minutes. Remove the sauce from the pan. Add a bit of oil then add the veggies and cook, stirring often for 3-5 minutes or until they begin to brown.

4. Add in the chicken and sauce and toss everything together to coat. Serve over rice garnished with sesame seeds and green onion. Enjoy!

You can find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.