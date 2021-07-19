Spoiler Alert: Your potential employers are looking at your social media pages

People are returning to work, but some people are realizing they don't want to go back to the same old job.

If you're starting to look for a new career, Digital Expert Natalie Zfat joined us with three tips for getting your social media channels ready for the job search.

1. The first thing you want to do is a complete social media audit. Go back through all of your social media channels and remove anything that you wouldn't want an employer to see (i.e. those college party pics). Because spoiler alert: Your potential employers are looking.

2. Complete your profiles. Think of your social media profiles like your personal storefront - make it stand out and make it clear who you are and what you offer. Flesh out bios, take advantage of all information real estate on those LinkedIn pages (that means volunteer work, links to your work and relevant job experience). And swap out the photo of you at a friend's wedding for a more professional photo!

3. Flesh out your channels with content that is relevant to your industry and the job you're seeking. Having a social media profile/LinkedIn is only step one - position yourself as the expert you are. Show off your skills, rather than just listing them. In this competitive world, this will help you stand out in the crowd. Speaking of LinkedIn, ask anyone you've worked with to endorse you. Few things are more effective than rave reviews from prior managers and colleagues.

You can learn more from Natalie on Instagram @nataliezfat.