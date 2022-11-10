Spotting early signs of Alzheimer's could delay or minimize onset

Chances are, you know someone who has been impacted by Alzheimer’s. In fact, it’s the most common form of dementia and the 4th leading cause of death in Utah. There are early signs we should know about, and doctors say some things we can all do to help minimize or delay the onset.

“Ignorance is really not a strategy here,” says Dr. Donna Milavetz, Executive Medical Director for Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah.

Milavetz said knowing the early signs and what it is can help us better fight and treat the onset of Alzheimer’s.

“Its definition is really the loss of thinking and remembering, reasoning skills, and then ultimately progressing to the point of no short-term memory and they don’t have any recognition of who that person is on the other side of the table,” said Milavetz.

There is a lot of emerging data coming out about preventing or delaying Alzheimer’s. “Being active, especially as you age. Those 10-thousand steps each day really are important. Also, being mentally engaged,” said Milavetz.

Brain games, online mental challenges and even socializing with friends and family are ways to keep your brain active.

Milavetz said, “Picking up new hobbies, being socially interactive, making sure you are engaging your brain on a regular basis is really important, especially as you age.”

Controlling your blood pressure is also something that can help, along with a healthy Mediterranean style diet.

“Early intervention really is the key,” said MIlavetz. “So, the earlier time to diagnose this, the faster medical prevention can happen. ”

Early signs of Alzheimer’s include:

­ Memory loss that interferes with daily life

­ Difficulty problem solving, bad judgment and decision-making

­ Confusion about date and time, and location

­ Taking longer to do familiar daily tasks of living

­ Trouble judging distances or getting lost while walking or driving in a familiar area

African Americans and Hispanics are disproportionately impacted at a higher rate.

Milavetz said everyone can benefit from simple tests by your healthcare provider and encourages caregivers to explore resources available for the seniors in your life.

“Those preventive and maintenance programs that really help us live the healthiest lives possible,” she said.