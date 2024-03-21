Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Spring clean your beauty routine

Spring is here and it's the perfect time to spring clean your beauty routine.
Posted at 6:21 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 20:21:25-04

Spring clean your beauty routine with these beauty products Jenny Hardman and Morgan Saxton love!

Just Bee Candles

  • Crafted with a 100% natural cotton wick, natural soy wax, organic coconut oil, naturally gathered beeswax, and a blend of fragrance and essential oils
  • Eco-friendly gift, catering to all sensitivities.

Mineral Concealer - Bright Eye
Available on Amazon $18.00 

  • Brightens inner corners and under eye as well as around red areas of nose
  • Reduces the appearance of under-eye circles, allowing your eyes to stand out.
  • Pure Mineral Formula is crafted from 100% pure crushed minerals, free from chemicals and harmful preservatives.

Miracle Aloe Cream - body cream
Available on Amazon $40.00 

  • Miracle Aloe Cream is enriched with Aloe Vera, hydrates and soothes dry, irritated skin.
  • Calms Eczema, Psoriasis, Burns, and more, offering targeted solutions for various skin concerns.

LaVey Skincare products - local Utah company and you can check out their Spa in Fort Union.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere