Spring Clean Your Gut: Foods to Support Digestion and Detox, Spring is the Perfect Time for Gut Renewal

Prev Next

Posted

1. Spring is the Perfect Time for Gut Renewal Spring symbolizes renewal, making it the ideal season to focus on "spring cleaning" your gut.

During this time, we can focus on foods and habits that promote digestion and balance the gut microbiome. 2. Key Seasonal Foods to Support Digestion Asparagus, artichokes, and bitter greens : These springtime foods are not only nutrient-dense but also great for digestion.

: These springtime foods are not only nutrient-dense but also great for digestion. Asparagus and artichokes are rich in prebiotics, feeding your "good" gut bacteria.

Bitter greens like dandelion and arugula can stimulate bile production and enhance digestion. 3. Gut-Loving Green Goddess Bowls This dish combines these seasonal foods with other gut-friendly ingredients like brown rice, avocado, and lemon.

The combination of fiber, healthy fats, and prebiotics supports digestion while giving you an energizing meal. 4. Golden Bone Broth Latte: A Simple, Healing Option Detox broths made with ingredients like ginger, garlic, and turmeric offer anti-inflammatory properties and support digestion.

This meal idea is not only hydrating but also easy to digest, helping with gut renewal and detoxification.

Click hereto download the free recipe!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.