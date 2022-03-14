Spring clean your negative thoughts

Spring cleaning isn't just about what you're eating but also what you're thinking!
Kelly Houseman, MS, LLPC shared three tips to spring clean your thoughts:
1. Shut it down! Be quick to stop negative talk whether that is on social media, during a conversation with friends, etc.
2. DELETE, DELETE, DELETE! If a social media account isn't serving you, unfollow it and only follow those that add positively to your life.
3. Stop over committing! A full calendar does not mean a full life.
You can get more advice at kellyhouseman.com.