Spring clean your negative thoughts

Spring cleaning isn't just about what you're eating but also what you're thinking!

Kelly Houseman, MS, LLPC shared three tips to spring clean your thoughts:

1. Shut it down! Be quick to stop negative talk whether that is on social media, during a conversation with friends, etc.

2. DELETE, DELETE, DELETE! If a social media account isn't serving you, unfollow it and only follow those that add positively to your life.

3. Stop over committing! A full calendar does not mean a full life.

You can get more advice at kellyhouseman.com.

