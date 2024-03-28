Spring & Earth-friendly products for every member of your family

Beauty & Lifestyle Advisor of Dawn's Corner, Dawn McCarthy, joined us with some great gift ideas for Spring showers or birthdays for everyone in the family.

Serenity Organizers: For the person who likes to travel — fly smarter with a travel tray organizer-tote. It keeps essentials stored at your fingertips and is packed with pockets. And, when you disembark, you won't leave anything behind. You can find more information here.

Icelandic Glacial Natural Still Water: This is a natural spring water, bottled at the source from Iceland's certified sustainable Ölfus Spring, and is shielded from pollution by an impenetrable barrier of lava rock. It has an exceptionally pure taste and with Earth Day coming up you'll be happy to know that the bottles are made out of recycled plastic, and everything on the bottle, including the label and cap are 100 percent recyclable. You can order it here.

The Secrets of the Hidden Workforce by Lisa Toth: This is a great book for Spring reading and a tribute for Women's History Month. It explores the impact of those with developmental disabilities and differently-abled people in the workforce. The author hopes to inspire the public about the amazing opportunities with these workers. You can learn more here.

Old Trapper Beef Jerky and Beef Sticks: Old Trapper's is the second-largest beef jerky brand in the world. They pride themselves on providing customers with high quality products at a fair price. The jerky comes in a flavors including Old Fashioned, Teriyaki, Peppered, and Hot & Spicy and even a Keto-friendly zero sugar option. You can order yours here.

KiddieTotes: Traveling with kids will never be the same after Kiddietotes. Parents won't have to lug around their kids' gear or worry about them keeping up. These scooters that are also luggage are carry-on approved, feature 3D-molded and scratch resistant exteriors, LED light up wheels, and more. They have ladybugs, rockets or sport themes so any kid will find one they love. Order yours here.

If you have questions about any of the products Dawn featured, email her at Dawn@dawnscorner.com.