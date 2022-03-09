Spring in to 2022: How to Have a Successful Gardening Year

James Batton, The Arborist, is a local consulting arborist and horticulturalist.

He specializes in diagnosing health-related plant issues and helping homeowners find the best solution for healthier, long-lived landscapes.

He says if you want to have a successful gardening year, you need to understand how to garden in a dryer climate than usual.

He'll share details on the Garden Stage at 1pm on Friday, March 11 at the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show.

The Salt Lake Home + Garden Show presented by BioGrass

Dates:



Friday, March 11, 2022 Noon–10:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 12, 2022 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 13, 2022 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.



Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door) $12.00

Adults (Online) $10.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

Weekend Pass (ages 13+) – Valid all three days of the show $15.00

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with a valid ID at Will Call on Friday, March 11, 2022.

For more information, please visit SaltLakeHomeandGardenShow.com,