Watch
The Place

Actions

Spring in to 2022: How to Have a Successful Gardening Year

What can you plant during our drought? Ask James The Arborist at the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show.
Posted at 2:13 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 16:13:05-05

James Batton, The Arborist, is a local consulting arborist and horticulturalist.

He specializes in diagnosing health-related plant issues and helping homeowners find the best solution for healthier, long-lived landscapes.

He says if you want to have a successful gardening year, you need to understand how to garden in a dryer climate than usual.

He'll share details on the Garden Stage at 1pm on Friday, March 11 at the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show.

The Salt Lake Home + Garden Show presented by BioGrass

Dates:

  • Friday, March 11, 2022 Noon–10:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 12, 2022 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 13, 2022 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:
Mountain America Expo Center
9575 South State Street
Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:
Adults (Door) $12.00
Adults (Online) $10.00
Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00
Children Ages 12 & under FREE
Weekend Pass (ages 13+) – Valid all three days of the show $15.00

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with a valid ID at Will Call on Friday, March 11, 2022.

For more information, please visit SaltLakeHomeandGardenShow.com,

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere