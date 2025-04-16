Spring Into Gut Health: Light & Refreshing Seasonal Meals

Spring is a great time to do a diet resent and focus on gut health.

Emilie Davis, with Whole Essentials Nutrition, says spring produce like asparagus, radishes, leafy greens and herbs all support digestion and are rich in fiber to feed beneficial gut bacteria.

She says the more diverse plants you eat, the better your microbiome will be.

Emilie suggests putting together a Spring Gut-Healing Salad using a colorful mix of leafy greens, radishes, asparagus tips, avocado and a lemon-olive oil vinaigrette.

You can add gut-supportive extras like pumpkin seeds or a scoop of fermented veggies for a priobiotic boost.

Emilie also says her Lemon Ginger Detox Smoothie is a light, anti-inflammatory option made with lemon, ginger, greens, cucumber and kefir or coconut yogurt.

You can get the recipe here, and learn more from Emilie at wholeessentialsnutrition.com.