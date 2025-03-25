Spring cleaning hopefully involves a good fridge and freezer cleanout, a good once-over in the pantry, and even going through medications and supplements to make sure that you are disposing of anything that is unsafe past expiration.

But Spring is also a great time to spring clean some of your eating routines. Trish Brimhall, RDN, CD, CLE, is helping us get started.

She says before you start, change your approach from simply eliminating certain foods, or food types to adding in more of the healthier routines.

When it comes to eating, addition is always happier than subtraction.

She says, "Simply eliminating something will leave an unhappy void, instead, replace it will a healthy alternative that will naturally crowd out some of the less healthy eating routines."

Trish suggests to swap suggery snacks for protein-packed cottage cheese. She recommends Daisy Cottage Cheese which provides 13 grams of protein, which can help keep you full and satisfied.

Conventional cottage cheese is made of two parts: cheese curds and a dressing that typically contains thickeners and stabilizers.

Trish says, "Daisy does not use thickeners and stabilizers in its dressing but instead uses live and active cultures to create a creamy dressing that envelopes the cheese curds. Adding Daisy Cottage Cheese is the perfect way to make good food even better – like this Chia Mango Smoothie and Rustic Avocado Toast."

Spring cleaning your diet means focusing on whole foods—fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains—to fuel your body with vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants.

"One of the biggest bang-for-your-buck changes is to drink more water and less sweetened/flavored beverages. Learning to tame the sweet tooth and give your body an insulin break with drinking plain water provides big health benefits," says Trish.

When spring cleaning your diet becomes more about adding in the good stuff, it will be a much more sustainable change.

You can learn more at nutritiousintent.com.