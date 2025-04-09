Spring is an exciting time for road trips, but preparation is key.

Zach Peterson, Service Manager at Ken Garff Nissan Riverdale joined us with a pre-road trip checklist.

Complete a full vehicle maintenance check, including oil levels, coolant, and windshield wiper fluid.

Inspect tires for air pressure, tread depth, and any signs of wear or damage; replace if needed.

Test the car battery to ensure it's fully charged and in good condition.

Check the brakes for any signs of wear or squeaking, and address issues promptly.

Pack an emergency kit with items such as a first-aid kit, jumper cables, flashlight, and basic tools.

Include spare essentials like a tire, jack, and lug wrench for roadside repairs.

Ensure fuel efficiency by maintaining proper tire pressure and planning routes effectively.

Load up on must-haves like chargers and travel apps for communication and navigation.

Visit a trusted dealership or mechanic for a comprehensive pre-road trip inspection.

You can find more information at kengarff.com.