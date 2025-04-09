Spring is an exciting time for road trips, but preparation is key.
Zach Peterson, Service Manager at Ken Garff Nissan Riverdale joined us with a pre-road trip checklist.
- Complete a full vehicle maintenance check, including oil levels, coolant, and windshield wiper fluid.
- Inspect tires for air pressure, tread depth, and any signs of wear or damage; replace if needed.
- Test the car battery to ensure it's fully charged and in good condition.
- Check the brakes for any signs of wear or squeaking, and address issues promptly.
- Pack an emergency kit with items such as a first-aid kit, jumper cables, flashlight, and basic tools.
- Include spare essentials like a tire, jack, and lug wrench for roadside repairs.
- Ensure fuel efficiency by maintaining proper tire pressure and planning routes effectively.
- Load up on must-haves like chargers and travel apps for communication and navigation.
- Visit a trusted dealership or mechanic for a comprehensive pre-road trip inspection.
You can find more information at kengarff.com.