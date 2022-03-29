Watch
The Place

Actions

Spring is here and that means Baby Animal Days 2022

You and your kids can hold a goat, chick, lamb and other baby animals at American West Heritage Center.
Posted at 2:26 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 16:26:48-04

Baby Animal Days at the American West Heritage Center is Northern Utah's favorite spring time event.

It's happening March 31-April 2, and April 6-9 at the farm right outside of Logan, Utah. That's over two long weekends, to give your family more time to attend.

You can meet cute, cuddly baby animals from the farm. You can also meet baby bears from Yellowstone Bear World.

American West Heritage Center has learned so much through COVID, they now have a system that allows you and your family individual time with the animals.

In addition to cuddling with the baby animals, all of the historic sites at the Living History Museum will be open. The museum represents the time period of 1820-1920.

Guests can spend time watching and participating in demonstrations like cow milking, blacksmith work, cowboy show, sheep shearing, woodworking, pioneer games and more.

For more information visit: awhc.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere