Spring is here and that means Baby Animal Days 2022

Baby Animal Days at the American West Heritage Center is Northern Utah's favorite spring time event.

It's happening March 31-April 2, and April 6-9 at the farm right outside of Logan, Utah. That's over two long weekends, to give your family more time to attend.

You can meet cute, cuddly baby animals from the farm. You can also meet baby bears from Yellowstone Bear World.

American West Heritage Center has learned so much through COVID, they now have a system that allows you and your family individual time with the animals.

In addition to cuddling with the baby animals, all of the historic sites at the Living History Museum will be open. The museum represents the time period of 1820-1920.

Guests can spend time watching and participating in demonstrations like cow milking, blacksmith work, cowboy show, sheep shearing, woodworking, pioneer games and more.

For more information visit: awhc.org.