Spring is the perfect time of year to grab a blanket and lay out in the grass with a good book

It's finally warming up, flowers are blooming, and spring has arrived!

As we welcome the new season, it's the perfect time of year to grab a blanket and lay out in the grass with a good book.

Melissa Dalton Martinez, Host & Reviewer for The Book Break joined us with three book recommendations.

First, 'The Goblin Star' series by Gama Ray Martinez. The fourth and final book in the series, 'Starbound Soul', is brand new and just came out this week. Melissa says this fast-paced middle-grade fantasy series is ideal for children and teens who love magic, space and adventure. Fans of 'Harry Potter' will love this series.

Second, 'Love Me Too: Finding a Happy and Fulfilling Life After Sexual Abuse' by Leta Greene. This is the inspirational true story of a woman who discovered a road to healing after suffering through years of sexual abuse, and who uses her experiences to help other survivors. If you or someone you know has suffered from abuse, this book is a great tool to not only understand impossible circumstances, but to find a light at the end of the tunnel.

Third, 'Raised in the Kitchen' by Carrian Cheney. This is the perfect cookbook for bringing your family together this spring, says Melissa. The author not only offers delicious easy-to-follow recipes, but includes sweet family stories and cooking insights. This books is perfect for anyone teaching their little ones to cook, or who never had the chance to learn themselves and is just getting started.

The Book Break is doing a giveaway for 'The Goblin Star' series, 'Love Me Too', and 'Raised in the Kitchen'.

You can go to thebookbreak.com to enter to win one of these three for free. Winners will be notified in the morning of Thursday, April 15, 2021.

