Spring means it's time to freshen up your eating routine

When spring fever hits it's time to freshen up your eating routine.

Seasonal eating has a lot of advantages including increased variety in our diet as well as getting more nutritional bang for our buck when we shop in-season produce and eating produce grown near you.

Plus, seasonal produce means fresher, peak ripeness, and higher nutrient content of fruits and veggies.

What’s in season in spring? Greens of all kinds, spring onions and scallions, beets, radishes, and peas and pea shoots, carrots, celery, asparagus, rhubarb, and strawberries to name just a few.

And why not start growing a few things of your own on your kitchen counter.

For the serious garden enthusiast, small, counter-top hydroponic garden units make it super simple to keep a fresh supply of salad greens, herbs and other veggies growing in your kitchen year-round.

That requires a bit of an investment but can make for a fun gift for your favorite gardener.

Otherwise, you can easily grow fresh produce with a cup and the parts of produce you are already throwing away. Almost any root vegetable or greens with a root-stump are easily grown in a glass of water on your countertop.

