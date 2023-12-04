Watch Now
Spudly Donuts just opened in Lehi and uses family recipes passed down by generations

Spudly Donuts
These spudnuts are made with mashed potatoes instead of flour.
Posted at 1:43 PM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 16:12:10-05

Charity Lee learned how to make spudnuts from her grandma, who used to make them for friends, family and neighbors every Christmas.

Charity says her grandma's recipe was simple, but all her knowledge and knowhow was very precise. But, she listened and learned to everything her grandma taught her.

Now she's opened Spudly's Donuts in Lehi.

Spudnuts are made with potato starch (mashed potatoes) instead of flour.

Spudly makes them in a variety of seasonal and traditional flavors.

You can learn more at spudlydonuts.com.

