Squish would love to have a new dog mom for Mother's Day

Let's Find Squish a Home!
Squish is hoping to have a new dog mom for Mother's Day.
Posted at 1:56 PM, May 10, 2024
Our Pet of the Week is a chihuahua and Italian greyhound mix who has a contagious smile and is described as a "crowd-pleaser" with his silly antics.

Squish is still a pup, only 4-6 months old, but he's house-trained and good to be in a home with kids, other dogs and cats too.

He's described as hilarious and playful but he's also gentle and affectionate with his loved ones.

His foster family calls him the perfect combination of playful and cuddly.

Squish has been neutered and is up-to-date on all vaccinations and is chipped.

If you'd like to adopt him, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

