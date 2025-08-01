St. George's Book Bungalow will turn 7 this fall

Tanya Parker Mills is a published author and opened her own bookstore in St. George nearly seven years ago.

Book Bungalow is an independent bookstore that offers everything from self-help to romance, cooking, religion and science too.

There's even a cute children's room for the young readers.

Tanya says if they don't have a book, they'll special order it for you.

They also host authors and artists in their store and you can check the schedule on their website.

The building that houses Book Bungalow has quite a history. It was a family's home in 1917 and has also been a dentist's office, a lawyer's office, a bed & breakfast and now a bookstore.

You can find out more at thebookbungalow.com.