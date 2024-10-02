St. George's Pica Rica BBQ was just named the #7 BBQ restaurant in the country outside of the Lone Star State

Pica Rica Bbq was just named #7 Bbq restaurant in the country outside of the Lone Star state by revered bbq publication, Texas Monthly!

Co-founders Michael McHenry and Jason Neeley, who's also the Pitmaster, joined us with some of their meats and sides you can get daily.

Neeley says he's been smoking meats and curating his recipes for the last 15 years, which are a bend of raditional Americana & Mexican barbecue.

In April 2023, he and McHenry opened the restaurant in St. George. That means the recognition by Texas Monthly came after being open just 16 months.

You can see the menu and learn more at picaricabbq.com.

