Stand 4 Kind believes every student deserves to feel like they belong and have connections.

Pam Hayes founded the organization six years ago because she says students were hurting, and people often didn't know how to help.

Through teaching empathy, self-esteem, emotional wellness, and kindness, they aim to reduce bullying and suicide among students while breaking the stigma of mental health.

Participants learn to recognize specific behaviors of mental disorders, while incorporating positive strategies into daily interactions between students, teachers and parents.

At Regence, they proactively support community organizations that are providing solutions for challenges to mental and physical well-being.

As a health insurer, Regence is focused on breaking the stigma of mental health and increasing access to various levels of mental health care.

