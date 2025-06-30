Stand4Kind has two events coming up in July: One for adults and one for kids

Stand4Kind is a Utah-based national nonprofit committed to improving student mental health, building safer school environments, and empowering youth through leadership and connection.

They have two events coming up in July: One for adults and one for kids.

The first one is a 3-day free School Safety Conference designed for law enforcement, educators, school resource officers, and administrators.

It's hosted in partnership with the Utah Association of School Resource Officers and is dedicated to addressing urgent safety concerns in our schools and equipping professionals with practical strategies to protect students and staff.

Topics include:



Behavioral threat assessment training

Suicide prevention and mental health frameworks

PBIS and anti-bullying initiatives

Vaping, drug, and gang awareness

Safety policy updates and live demonstrations

Tools for creating inclusive, connected school cultures

The Comprehensive School Safety Conference is happening July 14-16, 2025 at the Larry H. Miller Conference Center in Sandy, Utah.

Then July 21-23, 2025 there's a 3-day overnight camp for teens at Camp Utaba in Liberty, Utah. It's sold out, but they are taking names on a waiting list.

The Taylor Hagen Youth Leadership Camp is named in honor of a young man lost to suicide.

It's designed to support teens in navigating the pressure they face today, from social media and academic stress to identity, relationships and mental wellness.

Camp Highlights:



Suicide awareness and emotional regulation

Workshops on identity, purpose, and self-esteem

Peer connection and anti-bullying discussion groups

Leadership and resilience training

Ropes courses, team-building, and group mentorship

Community circles, mindfulness, and journaling

You can learn more at stand4kind.com.