Stand4Kind is a local non-profit dedicated to supporting kids K-12

Stand4Kind is a Utah non-profit dedicated to supporting the mental health of kids K-12.

They have been around since 2013, and provide programs and training for faculty, students, parents and other school staff.

They provide impactful assemblies, anti-bullying curriculum, ambassador clubs, leadership training, suicide awareness training, character building, mental wellness strategies and more.

Stand4Kind is hosting a FREE summer camp for teens at Bear Lake, Utah on June 24, 250, 26 & 27.

Students will here from motivation speakers, engage in workshops and work sessions, take part in team building activities and create new friendships.

You can learn more about the summer camp here.

Then on July 29, 30 & 31, 2024, there is a S4K School Safety and Behavior Conference for school administrators educators, school counselors, school-based law enforcement officers and school safety specialists.

The Conference is taking place at the Larry H. Miller Conference Center in Sandy and you can learn more about that here.

For more information please visit: stand4kind.com.