Stand4Kind is dedicated to promoting kindness, safety and well-being within schools

Stand4Kind, a Utah based, national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, dedicated to promoting kindness, safety, and well-being within schools and communities.

They are a part of this year's Taylor Hagen Foundation's Gala. Christie North, President and Founder of the Taylor Hagen Foundation, says she tarted it in honor of her son, who died by suicide at the age of 23.

The non-profit's mission is to support the community by fostering youth programs such as the Taylor Hagen Leadership Camps.

The goal is to help address the challenges teens face and to help prevent other families from experiencing this profound loss.

They also hold bereaved mother retreats, where women who have experienced the loss of a child find support and comfort during an incredibly difficult time.

This is the 7th anniversary of their Utah Vision Gala, where they gather annual donors and community support to help fund their programs. It will be held on November 16, 2024 at The Grand America. You can get tickets and learn more at THmemorialfoundation.org.

In addition to being a part of the Gala, Stand4Kind also has other upcoming events including their 4th Annual Pie-Giving Give Pie Event.

It will be held at the Mountain View Shopping center Harmons in Riverton at 9am on Thanksgiving morning.

In addition to suicide prevention and providing mental health tools and resources, Stand4Kind's mission is to create a culture of kindness and they believe expressing gratitude is a wonderful way to create a culture of kindness.

The pie event gives everyone, of all ages, the opportunity to lift others in their community.

Stand4Kind is also hosting a 'Breakfast With Santa' on December 14, 2024 in Sandy at The Wild Flower Event Center.

All proceeds will go to support school pantries for homeless kids and teens.

Visit stand4kind.com for more information and to buy tickets.