Stand4Kind is on a mission to make kindness the standard.

Stand4Kind is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting kindness, safety, and well-being in schools and communities.

For more than 15 years, Stand4Kind has partnered with educators, parents, business leaders, and community leaders to create environments where students feel seen, supported, and safe.

We talked with Director of Strategic Partnerships, Jessica Harris, who says through comprehensive trainings, school assemblies, digital tools and resources, summer leadership camps, and ongoing youth leadership events, Stand4Kind equips schools with proactive, research-informed solutions that address today's most pressing challenges, including anxiety, depression, online safety, peer relationships, and school culture.

Their programs are already being implemented in schools across the country, providing

administrators, teachers, students, and families with practical tools that move beyond awareness and into meaningful action.

Jessica says, "At our core, Stand4Kind believes that prevention works best when schools and communities work together and that every student deserves a safe place to learn, grow, and thrive."

Stand4Kind wants to make sure parents have the same opportunity to ask questions and find resources.

They know that parents are actively looking for support and answers, but don't always know where to turn.

You can visit stand4kind.com for a FREE Parent Tool Kit download, to join the newsletter and to send questions.

