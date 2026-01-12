STANDOUT: The Ben Kjar Story is releasing in theaters on January 23, 2026.

It's already receiving rave reviews from film festivals around the world including multiple awards:



"Audience Choice" Awards at the San Diego International Film Festival, Breckenridge Film Festival, and Desertscape Film Festival

"Best Family Film" at Julien Dubuque International Film Festival

"Spirit of Slamdance" award at Slamdance Film Festival

It's the inspirational story of a Utah man who was born with Crouzons syndrome, a rare craniofacial disorder.

From birth, doctors warned that his life would be dominated by limitations, bullying and harsh scrutiny.

Instead, he has become a victorrior, not a victim, rising above challenges to achieve extraordinary success.

Ben went to Viewmont High School in Bountiful where he was a 3-time state champion.

He went on to become Utah Valley University's first-ever NCAA Division 1 Wrestling All-American, a World Champion in Greco-Roman Wrestling, and a silver medalist in Freestyle Wrestling, representing the USA at 40 years old.

Ben is an international professional speaker, sharing his story with millions worldwide in crowds of up to 10,000 people.

Ben and his wife, LaCol, are proud parents of three adopted children, all 6 years old and under, showing the importance of family, love, and resilience.

Tickets are selling fast, so get yours today at StandoutFilm.com.