"STANDOUT: The Ben Kjar Story" tells the inspiration story of a Utah man

Born with Crouzons syndrome, Ben Kjar was told he would live a different life.

Instead, he has become a Victor, not a victim, rising above challenges to achieve extraordinary success.

Ben is Utah Valley University's first-ever NCAA Division 1 Wrestling All-American, a World Champion in Greco-Roman Wrestling, and a silver medalist in Freestyle Wrestling, representing the USA at 40 years old.

Ben is an international professional speaker, sharing his story with millions worldwide in crowds of up to 10,000 people.

His award-winning film, STANDOUT: The Ben Kjar Story, is touring international film festivals and will publicly release on January 23, 2026.

Ben and his wife, LaCol, are proud parents of three adopted children, all 6 years old and under, showing the importance of family, love, and resilience.

Ben is partnering with Stand4Kind to tour Utah schools, delivering messages about embracing differences, calling your shot, and standing out.

Stand4Kind hosts fundraisers to bring inspirational speakers like Ben into schools, supporting programs that promote kindness, inclusion, anti-bullying, suicide awareness, and more.

Join Stand4Kind for a Dinner Sing-Along inspired by Mamma Mia on November 15th at 6 PM at the Gateway, benefiting Stand4Kind and helping fund motivational school programs.

Together, Ben and Stand4Kind empower students to embrace differences, pursue dreams, and foster safer, kinder school communities, creating lasting impact in Utah schools.

You can learn more at Stand4Kind.com.