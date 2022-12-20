Watch Now
Star of Wonder, a Christmas musical runs December 21-23, 2022

Star of Wonder
The local Christmas musical, Star of Wonder, opens December 21-23.
A Christmas musical, Star of Wonder opens tomorrow at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.

The production weaves several Christmas songs into a narrative, pivoting around a real-life historical event.

We talked with the creator of the production, James Conlee, to learn more.

He told us the musical centers around Jack Lewis, a fictionalized veteran of World War I, who has returned home to his family, which has a tradition of putting on a Christmas festival.

Conlee says, "But Jack resists fully committing to participate as a result of his wartime experience—specifically, because of the "Christmas truce" of 1914, when troops on both sides of the Western Front took a break from fighting to sing carols and honor the day together."

The soundtrack to the musical is made up entirely of Christmas carols and is sure to be a family tradition.

Star of Wonder runs December 21-23, 2022. You can learn more and get your tickets at starofwonder.com.

