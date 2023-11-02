"Star of Wonder" is doubling its audience size in 2023!

After four years of playing to sold-out crowds in downtown Salt Lake City, "Star of Wonder" is going big in 2023!

The musical, which is set in 1919 and comprised entirely of Christmas Carols, will be at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi, which will double the audience capacity.

We talked with author and composer James Conlee about his holiday musical that tells the story of a soldier named Jack who returns home to Oxford, England after surviving WWI. His return coincides with the town's Christmas festival!

Each carol is a story and you'll recognizes the familiar tunes. He started the idea for his musical years ago when he was recording music for a living.

He realized many of them could be dramatized and even come together in a cohesive story, so that's what he created with "Star of Wonder".

You can see "Star of Wonder" November 25, 27, 28 & 29, 2023.

You can get your tickets at starofwonder.com.