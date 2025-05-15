Stars from a "fan favorite" are on board for FanX Salt Lake

Fans of "Dr. Who" will be excited to hear about the latest celebrity guests coming to FanX in September, 2025.

Bille Piper and Freema Agyeman will be at the convention!

“Dr. Who is always one of our fans’ favorite TV shows and one that has a loyal following,” said Dan Farr, FanX Show Producer. “Billie and Freema are two of the most popular companions and are so much fun to be around that we know attendees are in for a wild adventure as they relive their favorite Dr. Who moments and hear about Billie and Freema’s careers and current projects.”

Piper played Rose Tyler, companion to the Doctor between 2005 and 2006 and has made several guest appearances since then.

Agyeman is best know for her role as Martha Jones in the BBC series Doctor Who and its spin-off Torchwood.

Earlier this week, FanX announced three other celebrity guest attendees, including Ian Somerhalder, who starred in Lost and The Vampire Diaries, Lisa Ortiz, a voice actress specializing in English anime adaptations including the voice of Sonic in Sonic The Hedgehog and Nikki Reed who is best known as Rosalie Hale in The Twilight Saga.

You can see a full list of celebrity guests and get your tickets at fanxsaltlake.com.