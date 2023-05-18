Start camping the convenient way in one of these travel trailers

There's a bed for everyone in the family in this RV!

Jenny went to Parris RV for a tour of the Highland Ridge Mesa Ridge S-Lite Travel Trailer 261BH.

The kiddos will love sleeping on the rear set of double bunk beds and you'll love the front private bedroom.

There's also a tri-fold sofa for even more room!

There is plenty of storage throughout between the storage under the lower bunk, the drawers underneath the queen bed, all of the overhead cabinets, and the exterior pass-through storage with motion lighting.

The kitchen features a three burner cooktop and a booth dinette as well as an 8 cu. ft. refrigerator.

This travel trailer is lightweight but still packed full with handy features and a sturdy construction with Tuffshell walls and a PVC roofing membrane.

It will keep you cool on the hottest summer days with a roof mounted A/C unit.

You'll also appreciate the kid and pet-friendly vinyl flooring throughout, the laundry chute in the bedroom, and the electrical outlets and USB ports in teh mater bedroom.

Parris RV has 4 Locations:



• 4360 South State, Murray

• 5545 South State, Murray

• 425 East 920 North, Payson

• 5240 Yellowstone Ave, Pocatello

For more information please visit: parrisrv.com.

