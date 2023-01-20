Start the new year with self care

Utah Cosmetic Surgery are a full-service plastic surgery practice!

They joined FOX13's Morgan Saxton on 'The Place' to talk about different treatments they offer at their office.

IPL (intense pulsed light) is a technology for treating pigmented lesions and vascular lesions in fair to medium skin types.

It helps to even out and brighten the skin, according to nurse practitioner Alysha Eskelsen.

Resurfx laser technology is focused on creating texture improvements for fine lines, wrinkles, scars and stretch marks.

Q-switched laser is a technology ideal for treating melasma as well as pigmented lesions on darker skin types. It is also utilized for the removal of dark tattoos.

A consultation is the best place to start to see which treatments are right for your individual skin type and concerns.

Their on-site surgery center and recovery room are fully accredited by AAAASF, the gold standard of cosmetic surgery accreditations.